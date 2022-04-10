‘It’s Too Late,’ NJ Rescue Dog Owner Gets Told By Vet After Overpaying By Thousands: Report

Buyer beware. That's the word from ABC 6 Action News Troubleshooters when it comes to veterinary care.

Action News price-shopped an eye procedure for a Cherry Hill rescue dog owner.

The range of estimates to carry out the procedure was wide, from $1,450 to $2,571, the outlet said.

But it was nowhere near the “crazy” price of $4,298.64 that Jacqueline Canter was charged as she rushed to her local vet last month and was told that it would be for the best for her 14-year-old dog, Ernie, to have his left eye removed.

After hurriedly signing the estimate, Canter realized she may have been taken for a ride on her own ride home — but when she inquired with the vet about the cost, she was harshly told, “You signed the estimate…If you had a problem with the price, you should have said it right then and there...now it's too late,” the report says.

Canter said her own veterinarian gave her a maximum estimate for the procedure of around $1,500, the outlet said.

Click here for the complete story by ABC 6 Action News.

