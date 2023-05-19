Non-Verbal Boy In Pennsauken Handed Over To DCP

He has been turned over to the care of the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Pennsauken police said mid-day Friday, May 19.

Pennsauken police said they found the boy in the area of Marlton Pike and Waldorf Avenue. He is approximately 4'5" and weighs 80 pounds.

"At this time, we have been unable to identify him," police said on Facebook.

If anyone knows this juvenile, please call (856) 488-0080 extension 2015 or 911 immediately.

