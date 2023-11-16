Know Anything? Haddon Township Woman's Body Found In Camden

Cathleen McGrath's body was discovered on Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

At approximately 2 p.m., Camden County Police Department received a 911 call for the report of a body found near 8 Street and Atlantic Avenue in Camden, they said.

Police were met by witnesses who had located the woman’s body. After further investigation, the woman was later identified as McGrath, of Haddon Township.

This investigation is active and ongoing. No other details were released.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking assistance from the public, and asks that anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Michael Dons of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 916-9292 and Detective Maria Bagby of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

