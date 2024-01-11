Juanita Kato, Camden HS Basketball Star, Health Care Worker, Dies

She was a basketball star at Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden where she was born and raised, her obituary said.

"Her passion was sports" and she also was a member of the high school track and field team, the obit said, adding she graduated and earned a college scholarship in basketball.

"Kata" or "NIta" as her family and friends called her was a healthcare worker. She also worked for a while as a coordinating auditor at J&J Snacks.

Nita loved cooking: "That's what made her happy. Her personality was out of this world. Her smile lit up the room, and her energy brought life to other people," the obit said.

"Family was very important to Juanita and she loved them dearly," the obit said.

She is survived by her daughter, Vanity; her son, Jeremiah; a grandson, Josiah; three brothers, Killiam, Malcolm and Zion; a sister, Chanel; her Grandma Wagner; and stepmother, Linda.

