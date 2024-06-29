Insomnia Cookies Coming To Cherry Hill

A specific opening date and address will be announced in the coming weeks, Insomnia Cookies officials said.

Located near Towne Place at Garden State Park, the new store will mark the brand’s first location in Cherry Hill and fourth in New Jersey.

"Insomnia looks forward to satisfying the late-night sweets cravings of Cherry Hill cookie lovers," said a spokeswoman, Taylor Campbell.

The brand is known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night. Some locations are known to deliver until 1 a.m. or later.

Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup, and delivery options for customers to experience the company’s signature cookies: From the Classic Chocolate Chunk cookie to favorites like Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe, delicious Cookies IN Ice Cream flavors, decadent brookies, brownies, and blondies, a full slate of vegan options and a frequently-rotating limited-edition menu.

The new Cherry Hill location is hiring part-time cookie crew members, delivery drivers, and shift leaders. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply now at Careers.InsomniaCookies.com

Founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today there are more than 280 locations nationwide.

To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, click here: www.InsomniaCookies.com

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.