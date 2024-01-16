Light Freezing Rain Fog/Mist 29°

Firefighters Battle House Blaze In Haddon Heights

Firefighters in Camden County battled a blaze that heavily damaged a home, authorities said.

At the scene of the fire.

 Photo Credit: Haddon Heights-Barrington Fire Department via Facebook
The Haddon Heights-Barrington Fire Department's Task Force 2 was dispatched to the 1600 block of Chestnut Avenue in Haddon Heights at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, they said on Facebook.

Crews arrived and encountered heavy fire conditions on the interior. 

A second alarm was called due to exposure issues and deteriorating conditions, fire officials said.

The fire was placed under control within an hour.

There were no injuries reported.

