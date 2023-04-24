Fire Displaces Camden County Families, Man Charged

On Sunday, April 23 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Gloucester Township Police Department and the Chews Landing Fire Department (Station 82) responded to the Hilltop Court Apartments located at 1302 N. Black Horse Pike in Blackwood for a reported apartment fire.

Fire Personnel from Station 82, Station 88, Station 75, Station 84, Station 83, Station 32, and Station 65 quickly gained control of the fire.

GTPD and Fire Personnel evacuated the "D building" of Hilltop Court Apartments.

There were no injuries.

An investigation revealed that Chase E. Hines was cooking and fell asleep, police said. Shortly after falling asleep, a fire ignited in the kitchen area and quickly grew.

This "careless cooking" fire caused significant damages to two Hilltop Court Apartments, displacing two families, police said.

The Gloucester Township Office of Emergency Management and American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents with placement and other needs.

Hines was charged with criminal mischief.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.