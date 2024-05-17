The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Pennsauken Police Department removed the vehicles submerged along North Park Drive to the south of Kaighn Avenue in Pennsauken at about 3 p.m.

Detectives located human remains inside the driver-side area of one of the vehicles, the prosecutor's office said. The identity of the individual is pending DNA testing, they said.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Pennsauken Police Department were assisted by the FBI, New Jersey State Police, Camden County Police Department, Camden County/Bellmawr Dive Team, Camden County Office of Emergency Management, Pennsauken Fire Department, and United Search Corps Missing Persons Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Durham of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-225-5127 or Detective Ryan Hurley of the Pennsauken Police Department at 609-922-9023.

Footage obtained by Daily Voice showed a newer-model Audi SUV being towed from the scene.

