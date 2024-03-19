Mostly Cloudy 44°

Family Of Man Killed By Accused DUI Driver In NJ Crash Was 'Backbone Of Family,' Campaign Says

The community is rallying to support the family of Walter Lopez-Arévalo, 39, of Lindenwold, a passenger who was struck and killed by an alleged drunken driver in Somerdale.

Walter Lopez-Arévalo, 39, of Lindenwold (back left) died in a crash on Thursday, March 14 in Somerdale. His wife and three children were all critically injured in the crash.

Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Lopez-Arévalo was pronounced dead at the scene of the Camden County crash on Thursday, March 14, as previously reported.

"His untimely passing has left his family grappling with immense grief and financial uncertainty," according to a GoFundMe campaign. "Walter was the backbone of his family, working tirelessly to provide for their needs and create a better future for them.

"His sudden departure has not only shattered their hearts but also left them facing overwhelming financial burdens, including funeral expenses, mortgage payments, and mounting medical bills."

Walter's 34-year-old wife, who was driving the car, and their children, a 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and a 12-year-old boy, were all taken to Cooper University Hospital in critical condition, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jessica Vidal-Navas of Clementon, who organized the GoFundMe and is the wife of Lopez-Arévalo’s cousin, told NJ Advance Media that as of Monday night, the wife and the two older children had been released from the hospital but are still recovering from their injuries.

The youngest son remained hospitalized and was still under critical care, Vidal-Navas told the outlet.

The driver of the other car — Gerard Norum, 51, of Blackwood — was arrested at the scene of the crash on allegations of driving while intoxicated, the prosecutor said. 

He also was charged with second-degree death by auto, one count of third-degree assault by auto, and three counts of fourth-degree assault by auto, the prosecutor said. Norum was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

"Please join us in honoring Walter's memory by supporting his family during this tragic time," the GoFundMe says.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

