Crash With Injuries Delays Traffic On I-295 (Updated)

The crash occurred at about 4:10 p.m. on I-295 northbound near Exit 32 (Haddonfield Berlin Road) In Cherry Hill Township, NJDOT reported.

Based on a preliminary investigation, two vehicles collided, according to New Jersey State Police.

One of the drivers sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

One left lane of three lanes was closed, according to 511nj.org.

