Crash Partially Closes I-295 (Developing)

The crash occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8 north of Exit 26S, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.
A crash partially closed Interstate 295 northbound, authorities said.
The crash occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8 north of Exit 26S, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE