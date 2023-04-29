Closing Of 'Magical' Collingswood Bakery DiBartolo's Shatters Customers' Hearts

Area families wouldn't even consider another bakery to make the classic creations, Italian rum cake and chocolate chip pound cake among the favorites.

Some say the creations are magical.

But come Saturday, April 29, those longtime DiBartolo customers will need to find another bake shop to fulfill their sweet creations, as the Haddon Avenue shop in Collingswood is closing.

The bakery was founded by Benjamin DiBartolo in 1969, in Pennsauken, pursuing his dream of running a family business, the shop's website says.

"Artistic and energetic in the kitchen, Benjamin was known by family and friends as a fantastic baker," it reads. "After honing his craft at The Wilton Cake Decorating School in Illinois, DiBartolo opened the doors of DiBartolo Bakery—and we’ve been making exquisite confections for our community ever since."

Benjamin had help from his wife, Nina, and sons, Alfred and Michael, up until he died in 1974. Alfred and Michael kept the shop running, and relocated to Collingswood in 1990, where it became a "neighborhood staple."

Alfred's son, Al DiBartolo Jr., has been featured on Food Network's "Holiday Wars" and TLC's "Next Great Baker" for his spectacular cake creations.

The DiBartolos say their time here has been sweet, but all good things must come to an end.

Countless customers lamented its closing with comments on the Facebook post.

"Very shocking to hear," one person wrote. "All five of us girls got our wedding cakes from you. The best wedding pound cake around ever! We’ve gotten cakes for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, baptisms and just for nothing. Our family will surely miss this place."

"This is heartbreaking," another added. "All three of my daughters' baptism cakes, two communion cakes, and countless birthday cakes and cupcakes. Thank you for all the great eats."

