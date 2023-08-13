Clementon Park & Splash World Shooting: Philadelphia Gunman Arrested, Police Say

Quahee Eaton-Kennedy, 24, was arrested after the shooting in the parking lot of Clementon Park and Splash World around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Clementon police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found people fighting in the parking lot. Police separated the individuals involved and charged Eaton Kennedy with second-degree weapon possession.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Clementon Police Department Detective Bureau at (856) 783-2271.

Area police departments responded for backup including Lindenwold, Pine Hill, Laurel Springs, Gloucester Township, Somerdale, Stratford, Berlin Borough, and Chesilhurst

