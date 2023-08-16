Camden Teenager Arrested In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

Davante Trader, 18, of Camden, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in the death of 19-year-old Tymere Wilcox of Camden, according to orted Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

On July 11, 2022 at approximately 10:43 p.m., officers from the Camden County Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Denfield Street, Camden, New Jersey, in reference to multiple 911 calls for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival to the area, officers located a male victim identified as Wilcox, lying on the ground, and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers transported Wilcox to Cooper University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m.

Trader was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in Camden by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division. He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Michael Dons at (856) 916-929 and Camden County Police Department Detective Andrew Einstein at (609) 682-1309. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.

