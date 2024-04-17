On Monday, April 15, at approximately 7 p.m., Camden County Police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Carl Miller Boulevard in Camden City, for a report of a person shot.

Police found two males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One male victim, Desmond Mark Williams, 56, of Camden City was transported to Cooper University Hospital by a Camden County Police patrol vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at 7:36 p.m.

The second gunshot victim, a 23-year-old male from Camden City, was transported to Cooper University Hospital by EMS personnel, and he is currently in stable condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sr. Detective Jeremy Jankowski of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-5950 and Detective Jake Siegfried of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 820-3537.

