Camden Shooting Leaves Gloucester County Man Dead

Jeremy Barron, of Westville, died as a result of a gunshot wound while driving on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 26, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

At about 3:30 p.m., Camden County police responded to 1532 South 7th Street for the report of a motor vehicle crash. Police found the shooting victim who was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A shooter had not been identified.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Crawford of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-2223 and Detective Jake Siegfried of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 820-3537. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

