Camden County Teens Charged With Drug Dealing, Weapons Offenses: Winslow PD

The stop occurred Wednesday, Jan. 3 at about 1:40 p.m. at Sicklerville Road and Chews Landing Road in Sicklerville, according to Winslow Township police.

The driver, Christopher Saint-Pierre, 19, of Sicklerville, was charged with drug dealing after marijuana bagged for sale was found in his car, police said.

A passenger, Brandon Osborne, 18, of Sicklerville, had an active warrant for a weapons offense and was found with a loaded handgun stolen out of Philadelphia, police said.

During the arrest, police said that Osborne pushed away from officers and attempted to flee on foot. He was caught and was being held pending a court appearance.

Saint-Pierre was released on a summons, police said.

