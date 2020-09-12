Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Iconic South Jersey Diner Reopens After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Cecilia Levine
Ponzio's in Cherry Hill
Ponzio's in Cherry Hill Photo Credit: Google Maps

A popular South Jersey diner has reopened with new hours after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Ponzio’s Diner-Bakery-Bar -- a Cherry Hill institution -- closed on Dec. 1, and reopened Dec. 9 with new business hours.

One of the oldest South Jersey eateries around, Ponzio's opened in the 1960s on Route 70 near the old Ellisburg Circle -- and has been growing ever since.

Ponzio's is open for takeout and indoor dining from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ponzio's, 7 West Route 70, Cherry Hill, 856-428-4808

