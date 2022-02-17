Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Sites

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: NJ Woman, 73, Who Gave Infant Fatal Magnesium Dose Has Treated People For Years: Authorities
Business

Iconic 'Birthday Pink' NJ Soul Food Joint Wins James Beard Award

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Corinne Bradley-Powers, the face behind iconic soul food joint, Corinne's Place.
Corinne Bradley-Powers, the face behind iconic soul food joint, Corinne's Place. Photo Credit: Corinne's Place Facebook

A New Jersey soul food restaurant for more than a century is among six recipients of a James Beard award.

Corinne's Place — serving up crispy fried chicken, collard greens, mac 'n' cheese and more since 1989 — was awarded the America's Classics Award.

The award is one given to local restaurants that have "timeless appeal."

"Corinne Bradley-Powers has been keeping Haddon Avenue festive since 1989 with a birthday-pink dining room and a devoted post-church Sunday rush," the JB Foundation said. 

"It could be the Cajun-spiced turkey wings, the picnic-perfect black-eyed peas, the tender pig’s feet in zesty sauce, the smothered pork chops, or the sweet potato pie. 

"But there’s no doubt her classic fried chicken—its simply seasoned crust fried to a golden, heat-bubbled cracker shell concealing juicy meat—is also a prime reason this restaurant has remained an enduring touchstone for home-style soul food."

Corinne's Place is located at 1254 Haddon Ave., in Camden.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.