Beyonce Is Paying For Five Students To Attend Clementon Cosmetology School

A New Jersey cosmetology school was one of five in the U.S. chosen for a grant by Beyonce's charity foundation, BeyGOOD.

Thanks to the grant, Janas Cosmetology Academy on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Clementon, is offering five $10,000 scholarships as part of the CÉCRED x BeyGOOD Scholarship Program.

BeyGOOD said the school's CEO, Atiya Johnson, "is all about diverse education. Her focus is to shape the lives of her students to be successful."

Johnson says: "All you have to do is be ready be willing to go to the next level in your life."

Johnson tells NJ Advance Media that the foundation sought them out as they couldn't find a New York school that offered a textured hair course.

