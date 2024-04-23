Antony Shields was sentenced on Friday, April 19, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. He must serve 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

On Jan. 30, 2024, a jury convicted Shields of first-degree Felony Murder, first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter, and second-degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in connection to the death of Alex Fernandez, also 21.

On Feb. 4, 2021, the Camden County Police Department and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the 1700 block of South 7th Street in Camden for a shooting.

Fernandez was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds, the prosecutor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.