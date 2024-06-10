6 Arrested As 'Unruly Crowds' Disrupt, Shut Down South Jersey Summer Kickoff

The disturbances led to six arrests, according to Pennsauken police.

On Saturday, June 8, police throughout Camden, Burlington, and Gloucester counties responded to provide mutual aid to assist Pennsauken police, they said.

"The Pennsauken Officers and mutual aid Officers worked together and did an excellent job in keeping the community safe. This type of unruly behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in Pennsauken Township," said Police Chief Philip P. Olivo.

Two juveniles and the following adults were arrested:

India Allen, 19, of Pennsauken Township. Allen was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Disperse.

Yamilet Meina, 18, of Camden City. Meina was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Disperse.

Damien Green, 20, of Pennsauken Township. Green was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Disperse, and Resisting Arrest.

Derek Berry, 18, of Pennsauken Township. Berry was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Disperse.

