1 Killed, Another Wounded In Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

On Saturday, July 22, at 10:32 p.m., Camden County police responded to South 4th Street and Royden Street in Camden for reports of two men shot, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

Police found two victims, 47-year-old Jose Bonilla of Camden and a 38-year-old male from Camden suffering from gunshot wounds, MacAulay said.

Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital, where Bonilla succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m., she said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Daniel Crawford of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-2223 and Detective Maria Bagby of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

