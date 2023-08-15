1 Killed, 1 Hurt In Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 12:57 a.m., Camden County Police Department officers responded to the Northgate 1 apartment building lobby for reports of two people shot at that location, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Police found two victims, 21-year-old Quashawn Smith of Camden and a 20-year-old male from West Deptford, suffering from gunshot wounds, they said. Both victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital, where Smith succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m., they said.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Detective Kyrus Ingalls of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (609) 969-9530 and Detective Vilmary Otero of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-8573. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

