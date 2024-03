The winning numbers for the Tuesday, March 12 drawing were 2, 16, 31, 57, 64, and the Mega Ball is 24. The Megaplier was 3X.

The winners included:

$30,000 at Acme #664 -175 Route 70, Medford in Burlington County; and

$10,000 at Pantry 1 Food Mart, 901 South Broad St., Trenton in Mercer County.

A third Mega Millions player won $10,000 in Hunterdon County.

