The prize is $10,000.

That ticket was bought at ShopRite of Hainesport, 1520 Route 38 East, Hainesport in Burlington County.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, July 25, drawing were: 03, 05, 06, 44 and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The jackpot now rolls to $910 million for the next drawing to be held on Friday, July 28, at 11:00 pm.

