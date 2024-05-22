Willingboro Man Killed In Drive-By Shooting At Social Club

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Diamond Dogz social club in the first block of John F. Kennedy Way, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Willingboro Township Acting Public Safety Director Captain Ian Bucs.

The investigation revealed that numerous people were outside when a dark-colored vehicle appeared in the roadway and crept along while a gunman fired multiple rounds toward the crowd from the vehicle, they said.

Major Hamilton was struck in the chest and transported to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, where he died just over an hour later, they said. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is being conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Shannon Sawyer and Detective Katie White, along with WTPD Detective Brandon Norris.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

