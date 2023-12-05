Willingboro Man Gets 30 Years In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

Kwacey Q. Owens must serve the entire sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

An investigation began on Oct. 8, 2020, after Willingboro Township police officers were called to the first block of Maplewick Lane just after 1:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They found the body of Barry Barino, 28, outside the rear door of his home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood ruled that Barino’s death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head, the prosecutor said.

The investigation revealed that Barino and Owens were acquaintances.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.