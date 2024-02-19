Truck Driver, 30, Dies In Fiery NJ Turnpike Wreck In Bordentown

The unnamed Huntingdon Valley man was behind the wheel of a Volvo bobtail heading south on the Turnpike in Bordentown when it collided with a Volvo semi-trailer around 4:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, New Jersey State Police Detective I Jeffrey Lebron said.

The Volvo bobtail traveled off the road, collided with the sound barrier, and became engulfed in flames.

As a result of the crash, the driver died. There were no other injuries reported. The accident remains under investigation.

