Tractor-Trailer Flips Blocking NJ Turnpike In Bordentown

The crash occurred at 8:24 a.m. near Interchange 7 (Route 206) in Bordentown Township, according to New Jersey State Police.

"A tractor-trailer lost control and overturned but the driver did not report any injuries," Sgt. Phillip Curry, a State Police spokesman said.

The scene is still active awaiting vehicle removal, Curry said at 10 a.m..

All lanes were blocked, 511nj.org reported.

Entering traffic was being diverted to the northbound inner roadway.

