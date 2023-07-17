Fair 75°

Tractor-Trailer Flips Blocking NJ Turnpike In Bordentown

A tractor-trailer overturned blocking the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook
Jon Craig
The crash occurred at 8:24 a.m. near Interchange 7 (Route 206) in Bordentown Township, according to New Jersey State Police.

"A tractor-trailer lost control and overturned but the driver did not report any injuries," Sgt. Phillip Curry, a State Police spokesman said.

The scene is still active awaiting vehicle removal, Curry said at 10 a.m..

All lanes were blocked, 511nj.org reported.

Entering traffic was being diverted to the northbound inner roadway.

