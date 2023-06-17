Fair 60°

Tornado Touchdown Confirmed In Permberton

Two small tornados touched down in New Jersey and Pennsylvania amid thunderstorms Friday, June 16, the National Weather Service confirmed,

Pemberton tornado. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
The both were EF-0 twisters: One in Pemberton (Burlington County, NJ), and the other in West Caln Township (Chester County, PA).

The Pemberton tornado's trail began in Southampton Township near Burrs Mill Road south, uprooting six trees as it traveld 3.4 miles to Ongs Hat Road, Stockton Bridge Road, and across Magnolia Road, at 12:55 p.m. in Pemberton, the NWS said.

Few details were released in the West Caln Township twister as of Saturday morning, June 17, as it remains under investigation.

