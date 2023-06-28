Tabernacle Dad Killed In Crash With 3 Trucks In His Own Driveway

Rafael Colin Salinas, 35, was killed while turning into his driveway in Burlington County, according to a GoFundMe page.

The fatal crash occurred Monday morning, June 36 on Route 206 in Tabernacle, Burlington County, according to New Jersey State Police.

After stopping to make a left turn, his pickup truck was rear-ended by one truck and hit head-on by another before being struck by a third truck, State Police said.

"We are asking for funds to give Rafael the memorial he deserves, give the family a chance to say their last goodbyes, and to support them through this tragedy," a friend wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Please help relieve the financial burden of this tragedy, no one should have to go through this."

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.