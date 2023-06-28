Mostly Cloudy with Haze 78°

Tabernacle Dad Killed In Crash With 3 Trucks In His Own Driveway

Community support in growing for a South Jersey father of three killed in a collision with several trucks.

Rafael Colin Salinas and his family
Jon Craig
Rafael Colin Salinas, 35, was killed while turning into his driveway in Burlington County, according to a GoFundMe page.

The fatal crash occurred Monday morning, June 36 on Route 206 in Tabernacle, Burlington County, according to New Jersey State Police.

After stopping to make a left turn, his pickup truck was rear-ended by one truck and hit head-on by another before being struck by a third truck, State Police said.

"We are asking for funds to give Rafael the memorial he deserves, give the family a chance to say their last goodbyes, and to support them through this tragedy," a friend wrote on the GoFundMe page. 

"Please help relieve the financial burden of this tragedy, no one should have to go through this."

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

