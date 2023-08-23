Substitute Teacher Gets Prison For Sexual Relationship With Student In South Jersey

Kameelah Kareem of Willingboro Township pleaded guilty earlier this year to sexual assault, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

The investigation began in early 2021 after authorities were made aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between Kareem and the 15-year-old student during the 2019-20 school year, Bradshaw said.

Kareem served as a substitute teacher at the Alternative School at Bookbinder in Willingboro on various dates between November 2019 and March 2020, the prosecutor said.

The investigation revealed that Kareem had interacted with the student on multiple occasions outside of school. Further details have been withheld in an attempt to protect his identity.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.