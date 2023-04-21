South Jersey Man Charged With Fatal Stabbing At Hotel: Prosecutor

Taylor Perkins, of Riverton, was charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

Perkins was taken into custody on Thursday, April 20 in Camden and transported to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing.

Mount Laurel police were called to the hotel on Route 73 just before 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of two men fighting. They found the body of Michael Jefferies, 36, on the ground outside of a second-floor room near a stairwell, Bradshaw said.

The investigation determined that after stabbing Jefferies, Perkins fled on foot to a nearby BMW dealership and drove off in a sport utility vehicle.

He abandoned the SUV in Evesham and stole a truck belonging to an Xfinity worker who was up on a ladder.

He was eventually apprehended at a residence on Decatur Street in Camden.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood concluded that Jefferies, of Mount Laurel, died from multiple stab wounds.

The motive remains under investigation.

