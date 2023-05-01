South Jersey Man Admits To Fatal Shooting During Robbery: Prosecutor

Semaj T. Pittman, 23, pleaded guilty on April 28 to aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a 25-year term in state prison, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

The investigation began on Feb. 23, 2020, after officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to The Arbors apartment complex on Lenola Road for a report of a shooting.

Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds coming out of the elevator on the ground floor.

Both victims were transported to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where the woman, 22-year-old Kayla Winkler, was pronounced dead.

Her boyfriend, Ramek Bass of Philadelphia, who was 24 at the time, was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The investigation revealed that Pittman and a juvenile teenager went to the apartment to rob Winkler and Bass, with whom they were acquainted. After they were allowed inside, Pittman pulled a gun and shot the victims as they tried to leave the apartment, Bradshaw said.

The teenager, an Evesham Township resident, pleaded guilty last year to murder.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.