South Jersey Man Admits Fatal Shooting Of Teen In Shopping Center Parking Lot: Prosecutor

Knowah Crowderparham of Beverly pleaded guilty to the shooting in Willingboro on Wednesday, Oct. 18, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.

The investigation began on Feb. 11, 2022, when officers from the Willingboro Township Police Department were called to the Kennedy Plaza in the 400 block of John F. Kennedy Way just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the body of Adam Janson, 19, in the parking lot in front of a pizza shop, Bradshaw said.

The investigation revealed that Crowderparham and a companion arranged to meet Janson at that location. Janson entered their vehicle when he arrived, but when Janson attempted to leave the vehicle, Crowderparham shot him.

Janson, who was known to reside in the Burlington City/Burlington Township area, died at the scene. After the shooting, Crowderparham went to his residence and cleaned the vehicle.

