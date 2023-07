Police are requesting assistance in identifying the subjects in reference to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, July 2, at 1:27 a.m. in the parking lot of Bit Smoke & Mart located at 2802 North Route 73 in Maple Shade.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Shade Police Department Detective Bureau at 856-234-8300 or tips@mapleshadepd.com and reference case number 23-12717.

