Riverside Man Caught With Child Porn: Prosecutor

Brandon Troughton, of Riverside Township, was charged with child endangerment "for knowingly possessing images depicting the sexual exploitation of a child," according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

Troughton was taken into custody at his residence on Tuesday, July 2 and sent to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, Bradshaw said on Friday, July 5.

He was released after a first appearance in Superior Court, she said, adding that the case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The investigation began at an unspecified date after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning Troughton’s online activities, the prosecutor said.

The investigation revealed that Troughton had accessed Child Sexual Abuse Material images and saved them on a personal electronic device, Bradshaw said.

