Frank C. Parolari, 64, of New Egypt, was heading north near milepost 51 in a Dodge pickup truck when he ran off the roadway to the left and struck multiple trees, around 5:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 in Florence Township, NJSP Detective I Jeffrey Lebron said.

Parolari died as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.

