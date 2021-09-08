Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
Willingboro Man Indicted On Murder Charge In Home Invasion Robbery

Cecilia Levine
Semaj Pittman
Semaj Pittman Photo Credit: Burlington County Jail

A 22-year-old man was indicted by a Burlington County jury in a home invasion robbery and shooting that left one woman dead and injured her boyfriend last year, authorities said.

Semaj T. Pittman of Willingboro was indicted on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

The indictment was returned Aug. 5 and signed by Prosecutor Coffina. Pittman was charged in May and served with the warrant inside the Burlington County Jail, where he was already lodged on unrelated charges.

A teenager from Evesham Township who was charged along with Pittman pleaded guilty to first degree murder.

Police responding to The Arbors apartments in Maple Shade on reports of a shooting on Feb. 23, 2020, found Winkler and her boyfriend, Ramek Bass, on the ground floor of the building leaving an elevator with gunshot wounds, Coffina said.

Both were taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where Winkler was later pronounced dead. Bass was treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder and released.

An investigation found that Pittman and the juvenile had gone to the apartment to rob Winkler and Bass, whom they both knew, Coffina said.

When Pittman and the teen were let inside, Pittman pulled out a gun and shot the couple while they were trying to leave, authorities said.

Pittman had been involved in a street gang and made a deal with the Winkler and Bass to sell the drugs, The Inquirer says citing the affidavit of probable cause for Pittman’s arrest, news reports say.

