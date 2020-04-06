VIDEO: Mount Laurel Man Who Drove Pick-Up On Soccer Field Violated 'Stay At Home' Order

A Burlington County man was ticketed for violating the governor’s stay-at-home order to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The man was spotted driving his pickup truck on a municipal soccer field around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. A Berlin Police Department Facebook post showed video of the truck on the fields.

An off-duty Pine Hill police officer spotted the vehicle and called to Berlin police. Along with video from a resident, Berlin officers notified Mount Laurel Police who responded to the driver’s residence, their post said.

Anthony Fazio of Mount Laurel was charged with criminal mischief for damaging the soccer field and ticketed for violating Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order, authorities said.

Murphy's order bans large gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak. Residents are only supposed to leave the house for essential travel, like buying food or medicine, or for work if it is deemed essential.

