UPDATED: Florence Township firefighters and EMS crews responded to a house fire on Tuesday afternoon -- and again early Wednesday.

The fire was contained to the rear of the home at 628 W. 2nd St., officials said on Facebook.

Smoke could be seen from several blocks away about 4:30 p.m.

About 1 a.m. Wednesday, the fire rekindled and firefighters were called back to extinguish the blaze.

