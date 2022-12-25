Two Dead In Christmas Crash On NJ Turnpike

A pair of young men were killed in a crash on the NJ Turnpike early Christmas morning, authorities said.

Pedro Morales Roias, 28, and Rolando Perez Aragon, 21, both of Bridgeton, were killed when the car they were passengers in tried changing into the lane of a tractor trailer that was trying to pass them on the northbound side in Westampton around 5:15 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.

The car's driver, a 30-year-old Bridgeton man, was seriously injured while the truck driver, a 34-year-old Florida man, had minor injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

