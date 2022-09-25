Contact Us
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Brian Blaszka/Mike Stull
Brian Blaszka/Mike Stull Photo Credit: Brian Blaszka/Mike Stull Facebook photos

Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said.

A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The Nissan then hit three pedestrians identified as Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton, and Brian Blaszka, 36, of Forked River. All were killed.

The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Nissan did not report any injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

