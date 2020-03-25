Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burlington Daily Voice
Burlington Daily Voice serves Burlington, NJ

SWAT Team Seizes Guns, Hollow Point Bullets, Drugs In Willingboro Bust

Jon Craig
Willingboro Township Police
Willingboro Township Police Photo Credit: Facebook

Two semi-automatic handguns with hollow point bullets, a high capacity magazine along with heroin, crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia were seized from a 31-year-old Willingboro resident's home, authorities said.

The Willingboro SWAT team and local police executed a search warrant at the Garrison Circle home of Antonio Allen, 31, last week, police said,

Allen was arrested on multiple charges including receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell in a school zone, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a high capacity magazine.

He was being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Mount Holly.

