SWAT Team Seizes Guns, Hollow Point Bullets, Drugs In Willingboro Bust

Two semi-automatic handguns with hollow point bullets, a high capacity magazine along with heroin, crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia were seized from a 31-year-old Willingboro resident's home, authorities said.

The Willingboro SWAT team and local police executed a search warrant at the Garrison Circle home of Antonio Allen, 31, last week, police said,

Allen was arrested on multiple charges including receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell in a school zone, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a high capacity magazine.

He was being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Mount Holly.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.