South Jersey Woman Indicted For Punching Emergency Room Doctor: Prosecutor

A 48-year-old woman from Burlington County has been indicted for punching an emergency room doctor, authorities said.

Shelly Webb of Browns Mills was indicted for aggravated assault, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

An investigation began after Pemberton Township police were called to Capital Health at Deborah – Emergency Services in the 200 block of Trenton Road just before 7:30 a.m. on March 30, 2020, for an assault on a physician by a patient.

The investigation revealed that Webb came into the facility complaining of a migraine headache, and believed she may have been struck by lightning, Coffina said. She became belligerent upon being questioned and, when the doctor attempted to examine Webb’s head, she lunged forward and punched her in the abdomen, the prosecutor said.

“Given the dramatic rise since the beginning of the pandemic in violent incidents against health care workers – who already put their health at risk in the service of others simply by coming to work – we will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach toward assaults on employees of health care facilities,” Coffina said.

The investigation was conducted by the Pemberton Township Police Department.

