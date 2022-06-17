Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
South Jersey Mexican Joint Reopens Months After Car Crash Damages Building

Cecilia Levine
Mexican Food Factory
Mexican Food Factory Photo Credit: The Mexican Food Factory

A popular Mexican restaurant in South Jersey has reopened months after a car crash damaged the building.

The Mexican Food Factory in Marlton has been closed since March 14 but reopened its doors on June 14, the eatery announced in a Facebook post.

The post had been shared 207 times and had 1.3K likes as of Friday, June 17.

The family-owned restaurant was established in 1979 and offers authentic food, mixed drinks, craft beer and "the ambiance of a real cantina," its website says. 

The restaurant says it's known for its "unique mix of traditional and Tex-Mex, The Mexican Food Factory is like no other," and offers nearly two dozen varieties of tequila.

Mexican Food Factory, 601 W Route 70, Marlton,

