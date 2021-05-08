Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
South Jersey Man Who Climbed Through Neighbors' Bedroom Window Apprehended, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Rhys Lershe
Rhys Lershe Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 44-year-old man who climbed through his elderly neighbors' window and demanded their car keys in the middle of the night has been apprehended, authorities said.

Rhys Lershe broke into the couple's Winstead Drive home in Westampton through a bedroom window and demanded the keys to their 2014 black Kia Optima around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Rhys Lershe stole his elderly neighbors' 2014 black Kia Optima, authorities said.

Izmo cars/Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

Lershe assaulted the couple before leaving in the car, Coffina said alongside Westampton Township Police Chief Stephen Ent. 

The victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and admitted for treatment.

Lershe was taken into custody without incident that night in Millville around 7:30, authorities said.

He was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, robbery, endangering an injured victim, theft of a motor vehicle and terroristic threats.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Westampton Township Police Department, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Mt. Laurel Police Department, Moorestown Police Department, Willingboro Police Department and the Millville Police Department.

