Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Breaking News: NJ Authorities: Shoplifter Coughs On Police, Says She Has Coronavirus
South Jersey Home Aide Charged With Sexually Assaulting Severely Impaired Teenager

Jon Craig
Edmondo DiPaolo
Edmondo DiPaolo Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 33-year-old Burlington County home caregiver sexually abused a developmentally impaired teenager and broke her leg, authorities charged.

Edmondo DiPaolo of Pemberton is charged with aggravated sexual assault, among other counts, involving the 16-year-old patient.

The wheelchair-bound Southampton girl has a degenerative brain disorder that leaves her unable to move or speak and requires feeding and medication through tubes, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and New Jersey State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan said in a joint statement.

DiPaolo worked for Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, caring for the girl twice weekly for the past seven months, they said.

The girl's relatives noticed an injury to her leg, prompting an investigation led by New Jersey State Police, the statement said.

The girl’s femur was broken when her position was adjusted prior to a sexual assault, it said.

DiPaolo was arrested on March 21 and sent to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Mount Holly.

Anyone who thinks DiPaolo may have assaulted other patients is urged to contact State Police Detective P. Ryba at the Red Lion Barracks at ( 609) 859-2282 .

