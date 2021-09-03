Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN THIS? Burlington County Police Seek 'Suspicious' Driver Who Approached Young Children

Jon Craig
Surveillance footage shows a green Subaru Forester approaching the children
Surveillance footage shows a green Subaru Forester approaching the children Photo Credit: Evesham PD

A police department in Burlington County seeks the public's help identifying a person from two suspicious incidents in which the man approached young children, authorities said.

Evesham police said they incidents occurred on Monday afternoon in the Ridings at Mayfair Development. 

At about 4 p.m., near Lexington Circle, an unknown white man approached a group of three girls between the ages of 7 and 10 years old, police said.

The man was driving a green Subaru Outback / Forester, with a small dog in the car. He pulled up to the girls and asked if they like music and if the girls were related. The man then handed the girls a compact disc and drove away.

Four days earlier, on March 4, Evesham police received a similar complaint, of a man in a Subaru acting suspicious near Parkdale Place. In that case, the man approached a small child getting off a school bus and attempted to give that child a compact disc, then attempted to give the disc to the child’s mother.

If anyone knows the identity of this man or has additional information, you are urged to call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411

