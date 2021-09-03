SEEN THIS? Burlington County Police Seek 'Suspicious' Driver Who Approached Young Children

A police department in Burlington County seeks the public's help identifying a person from two suspicious incidents in which the man approached young children, authorities said.

Evesham police said they incidents occurred on Monday afternoon in the Ridings at Mayfair Development.

At about 4 p.m., near Lexington Circle, an unknown white man approached a group of three girls between the ages of 7 and 10 years old, police said.

The man was driving a green Subaru Outback / Forester, with a small dog in the car. He pulled up to the girls and asked if they like music and if the girls were related. The man then handed the girls a compact disc and drove away.

Four days earlier, on March 4, Evesham police received a similar complaint, of a man in a Subaru acting suspicious near Parkdale Place. In that case, the man approached a small child getting off a school bus and attempted to give that child a compact disc, then attempted to give the disc to the child’s mother.

If anyone knows the identity of this man or has additional information, you are urged to call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411

